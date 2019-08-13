Protect your liver from pesticide poisoning

I just read a study about how 75 percent of honey samples around the world are now contaminated with at least one pesticide.

That’s especially scary when you consider that the bees responsible for pollinating our plants are being poisoned and how pervasive dangerous pesticides really are in the food we eat every day.

According to the study, 75 percent of the honey samples had at least one contaminant, 45 percent had two or more and 10 percent had four or more!

Even more frightening was the fact that although the results varied by region, in North America 86 percent of samples contained pesticides. That means that only 14 percent of North American samples were safe and free of contaminants.

And those pesticides could be causing more damage than you ever realized.

You see, your liver is responsible for clearing all the toxins from your body, but when it’s overloaded, it can lead to disease.

In fact, exposure to pesticides could dramatically increase your chance of getting liver cancer — the sixth most common cancer in the world and the second deadliest cancer (behind pancreatic cancer), with a five-year survival rate of only 17 percent.

In a new meta-analysis, researchers looked at 16 studies that included more than 480,000 participants in Asia, Europe and the U.S. to determine just how much pesticide exposure affected a person’s risk of liver cancer.

The results were staggering.

The study found that pesticide exposure was associated with a 71 percent increased risk of liver cancer.

But there is something you can do.

To protect your liver from the damage caused by pesticides, I’d normally advise eating organic produce. But this problem with the bees makes me wonder if even organic is really pesticide free.

Bees are obviously picking up these pesticides as they pollinate.

To really ensure you and your liver are safe, eating organic may not be enough.

There’s an ancient liver booster that’s been found to help support the elimination of environmental pollutants, like pesticides, called milk thistle.

Milk thistle has been used for 2,000 years as an herbal remedy for a variety of ailments, particularly liver, kidney and gall bladder problems. Several scientific studies have shown that substances in milk thistle (especially a flavonoid called silymarin) could protect your liver from toxins.

Silymarin not only has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, it may even help your liver repair itself by growing new cells.

Early laboratory studies show that milk thistle may even:

• Stop cancer cells from dividing and reproducing

• Shorten the life span of cancer cells

• Reduce blood supply to tumors

After reviewing numerous studies involving milk thistle therapeutic treatments, there is strong preclinical evidence for silymarin’s liver-protecting and anticarcinogenic effects, including inhibition of cancer cell growth in human prostate, skin, breast and cervical cells.

To get the most liver protection from a milk thistle supplement, you want to look for one that is at least 80 percent silymarin, like Peak Liver Support .

It’s also a good idea to increase your liver’s natural detoxification enzymes by eating cruciferous vegetables such as Brussels sprouts and broccoli as often as you can.

