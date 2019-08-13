Scalia Law School’s Liberty and Law Center Seeks Free Speech Clinic Fellow for 1/2020

|Purpose of the Organization:
|The Liberty and Law Center is an academic center within Scalia Law School. Its mission is to provide a forum to learn about the role of law in protecting and promoting liberty, challenge government encroachment upon liberty, and lead the discussion of the law's role in protecting and promoting liberty.
|Purpose of the Position:
|The Liberty and Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School is looking for a Free Speech Clinic Fellow to run its Free Speech Clinic for law students, which was launched in Fall of 2018. The Free Speech Clinic Fellow will collaborate with the Clinic Director to manage, instruct, and support the activities of the Free Speech Clinic. It is anticipated that the Clinic will focus on two core First Amendment objectives: (1) litigating and supporting cases and other legal proceedings that further the cause of free speech; and (2) training a group of future lawyers who want to advance their knowledge of the status of freedom of speech in the United States, and seek practical training in protecting freedom of speech.
|Duties:
|At the direction of the Clinic Director and the Center's leadership, the Fellow's responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Serve as the day-to-day manager of the Clinic.
|Desired qualifications and skills:
