Scalia Law School’s Liberty and Law Center Seeks Free Speech Clinic Fellow for 1/2020

At the direction of the Clinic Director and the Center's leadership, the Fellow's responsibilities include but are not limited to: Serve as the day-to-day manager of the Clinic. Provide supervision and instruction to students in the Clinic, including feedback, mentoring, and training.

Solicit and manage ongoing cases, ensuring that the work is done in a timely and professional manner.

Assist with the organization and teaching of the Clinic, focusing on substantive knowledge of First Amendment doctrine and the litigation process, as well as effective legal writing, advocacy, and client relations skills.

Develop the focus of cases the Clinic will work on, including developing and maintaining relationships with public interest law firms with which the Clinic expects to collaborate.

Assist in managing the marketing and promotion of the Clinic.

Initiate Clinic and free speech focused events for Clinic students and the larger community.