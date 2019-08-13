Wise Father Suggests Cutting IPad In Half To Settle Kids’ Dispute

PITTSBURGH, PA—This past weekend, a father demonstrated Solomonic wisdom in settling a dispute between his children. The bickering siblings were fighting over whose turn it was to play on the family's communal iPad. As the struggle reached a fever pitch, the wise Jason Hambrick confiscated the device. Holding up the saw on his multitool, he calmly suggested, “The only way to settle this, is to cut the iPad in two, and each of you can have half.”

