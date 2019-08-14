Brickbat: Hair-Raising Situation

Police in Gwent, Wales, have warned people they could be prosecuted for mocking the receding hairline of a convicted drug dealer. Police posted a mugshot of Jermaine Taylor, 21, on Facebook, seeking the public's help in finding him after the violated the terms of his release. "Please remember that harassing, threatening, and abusing people on social media can be against the law," cops warned Facebook commenters on the post. "Our advice is to be as careful on social media as you would in any other form of communication."