Did Jeffrey Epstein Really Kill Himself?

We must be in the proverbial ‘End Times’, though it is an illusory perception of the world that is being destroyed, not the world itself.

Events are happening that are shattering our collective worldview at an accelerating rate. We are having more and more trouble making sense of things the old way. The paradigm of reality that mainstream media is asking us to swallow is becoming more and more untenable.

With regards to reports that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his ‘Lower Manhattan jail cell,’ as the mainstream press keeps emphasizing for some reason, things have reached the height of incredulity. I even had a comment from a friend who is cautious about straying far from mainstream perception saying to me, “This Epstein thing–I’m thinking about it the way you usually think about these things.”

What The Mainstream Is Trying To Convince Us Of

In a nutshell, here is what the mainstream media is trying to convince us of: Jeffrey Epstein hung himself in the early morning of Saturday, August 17th. There are no details at all as to how he was able to accomplish this. A few weeks earlier he had been found unconscious in his jail cell with marks on his neck. It somehow has not been officially determined or relayed to the public whether this was the result of a suicide attempt or an assault. Nonetheless, he was put on suicide watch following the incident. But apparently he was taken off suicide watch the night before, and was not checked on by guards for a number of hours before his suicide. This contravenes a 30-minute mandate for checking on ALL inmates at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, let alone the highest-profiled and most important testimony witness in the history of the world and a man who had just been on suicide watch.

Given the way in which this story is being put together and the way in which information is coming out, it seems almost inconceivable that anyone paying any attention to this story is not able to conclude that our perception of events is being tightly controlled and manipulated by forces who wield tremendous power behind the scenes. Undoubtedly, there is video evidence of whatever happened that is intentionally being kept from the public; or the video cameras were intentionally shut off, one of the two. Undoubtedly, those who were in charge of Jeffrey Epstein knew full well how to prevent an inmate from committing suicide, and would have taken this responsibility very seriously under normal circumstances. Hence there is something more going on here. Here is a tweet from James D, who has been there before, that sums it up nicely:

As someone who was also locked up in a metro jail awaiting jail at one sad point in my life, I can say with complete confidence: There is no chance, 0, that someone in pre-trial custody commits suicide. 0. — James D (@jamesdcos) August 10, 2019

Details corroborating this belief are abounding on social media, including this oneprovided by a self-proclaimed corrections officer on Reddit:

I’m a corrections officer. This should never have been possible. During the intake process due to the nature of his crimes and being famous he should have already been on special watch. Then after the first attempt he would have been in a special cell. He would be in what we call a “pickle suit” it’s a green suit that you can’t tear or tie to anything. His blankets would be the same material. He would only get hygiene products under supervision. Only thing allowed in his cell would be a book and court papers. Then he would be monitored more closely.

Now being reasonable, while staying with the facts available, one must conclude that there is definitely some kind of CONSPIRACY going on here. Please remember that a ‘conspiracy’ is defined as ‘a secret plan by a group to do something unlawful or harmful.’ Being reasonable, one must conclude that Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself of his own accord, and that at least one or more members of the prison authority, acting in concert with one or more powerful people who directed their actions, were involved in the series of events that led to the current state of affairs, which, as far as the evidence provided so far is concerned, should not necessarily have us convinced that Epstein is even dead–despite the pictorial evidence above.

Things are different here in that public figures are now lining up to question the official narrative as never before. Attorney General William Barr said the following:

I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody. Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered. In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death.

In fact, statements like this have forced mainstream media to refer to this as ‘an apparent suicide’ so as to not completely lose credibility. Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani was even more direct with his suspicions:

What does the word watch mean in the phrase suicide

Watch? Who was watching? What does camera show? It is inconceivable Epstein could have hung himself if there was a suicide Watch? Follow the motives. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 10, 2019

While Donald Trump chose to weigh in by retweeting a conspiracy theorist’s notion that Bill Clinton’s hand was in all of this:

Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH ? Yeah right! How does that happen#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this! RT if you’re not Surprised#EpsteinSuicide #ClintonBodyCount #ClintonCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/Y9tGAWaAxX — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 10, 2019

The Shadow War

What do Barr, Giuliani and Trump have in common? They all seem to be aligned together in a shadow war going on between two powerful factions. This war is currently playing out in public as a struggle between the Republicans and the Democrats, but it was not always that way, it goes far beyond politics. As far as Jeffrey Epstein is involved, it plays out as a struggle between those who want to expose pedophilia and human trafficking and those who want to keep it hidden, the latter group headlined by Bill and Hillary Clinton.

All manner of conspiracy theories are abounding on the internet, primarily theorizing that the faction of powerful people who want to keep their crimes against children hidden have used their power to infiltrate the prison and commit a murder, and are now trying to slowly release evidence in a way that their ‘suicide’ narrative best makes sense. The other possibility is that the faction which is seeking to expose these crimes has fabricated Epstein’s death altogether and has sequestered him to a safe, hidden location to keep his testimony alive.

Naturally, it’s best to work with the facts as much as possible in this case before making any hard and firm determination. That said, it’s getting almost impossible to deny that these types of important events happening nowadays are best and most logically explained as resulting from ‘the secret plans of a group to do something unlawful or harmful.’ Even if Jeffrey Epstein did kill himself, which I find highly unlikely, he would have only been able to do it with the complicity of higher-ups in the prison. And therefore it would still be, by definition, a conspiracy.

The Takeaway

Mainstream perception has long involved the character of ‘what you see is what you get.’ In earlier days, before the internet, most people trusted what they heard on the daily news broadcasts and believed that everything was playing out as advertised, without giving too much credence to ‘hidden activities.’ Today, we are not only seeing hidden activities come to light in real time, but we are coming to realize that hidden forces have conspired to cause and manipulate major events throughout our history as well. This Jeffrey Epstein saga may be the watershed moment for humanity with the final veils of the illusion on their way down.

Reprinted with permission from Collective Evolution.

The post Did Jeffrey Epstein Really Kill Himself? appeared first on LewRockwell.