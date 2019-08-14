Restraining Order Issued to Ban Unwanted Contact with Mayor by City Commission Candidate

From Berryman v. Mackey, decided earlier this year by the Michigan Court of Appeals, the factual background:

This case arises from an acrimonious relationship between petitioner—the former mayor of Adrian, Michigan—and respondent. Respondent is active in publicly commenting on and writing about the political landscape in Adrian, and, at the time of the events giving rise to the PPO [personal protection order], he was a candidate for the Adrian City Commission. Over 30 years earlier, in 1986, respondent was convicted of breaking into petitioner's flower shop in Adrian and sentenced to 6½ to 10 years' imprisonment. In the spring of 2017, respondent began writing a series of articles on an online blog—exposingadrian.com—that were critical of the way Adrian public officials governed the city. On July 6, 2017, petitioner petitioned the trial court for an ex parte PPO against respondent. According to petitioner, this filing was prompted by a verbal exchange between petitioner and respondent at a city commission meeting and a later email that respondent sent to city officials on July 5, 2017. The relevant verbal exchange took place at a public meeting of the Adrian City Commission on June 19, 2017, after respondent commented on issues before the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting. Petitioner initiated the following verbal exchange: [Petitioner]. Mr. Mackey, let me just, while you're there, ask you, are you the same Shane Mackey that robbed my flower shop back in 1986? [Respondent]. I certainly am. [Petitioner]. Are you? [Respondent]. Yes, I am. [Petitioner]. Okay. And then you wonder why — [Respondent]. I'm also the same Shane Mackey who you put in prison because you conspired with Judge Glaser as a young teenager for stealing teddy bears out of your store. And then I went to law school, and here I am. [Petitioner]. Okay. I just wanted to make sure that you're the same one that spent time in prison for that. [Respondent]. I'm sorry? [Petitioner]. You make those kind of accusations towards this commission, and yet—and yet, you took your time — [Respondent]. I was 19 years old. I'm 51 now. What else you got? [Petitioner]. Yeah. [Respondent]. What else you got? Because you're already dirty, so go ahead and get it out there. Because you're already dirty in this selection process. [Petitioner]. Because you're the one that continues to bring—to bring up things about this city commission and — [Respondent]. Such as, [s]uch as you're into the law [sic], such as your criminal college deal? [Petitioner]. I just — [Respondent]. Follow the law, that's all I'm asking for. Because I did enough time in jail because of you, sir, because you broke the law. [Petitioner]. Because you broke—[b]ecause you broke into my store. [Respondent]. And the guidelines were probation, and I went to prison because you had talked to Judge Glaser, that's what happened. And that's why I went to law school, because of you, sir, because you're a corrupt, dirty, crooked politician. You're a career politician. And so I'm here, I'm going to be a thorn in your side, and I'm not going away. And quite frankly, let me just say this: I've invested quite a bit of money into this community. And do you know why people don't invest downtown? Because it only works for three groups of people: Westfalls, Hickmans and Kapnicks are the only ones getting money out of you guys. I would gladly invest downtown, but I can't. You know why? Because you're crooked. You're crooked. The sales pitch you gave tonight, it was pathetic, it's disingenuous. You sat there for seven years, and oh, suddenly, it's all about safety and saving the babies from bricks falling out of the sky, isn't it? Quite frankly, when I talked to your counsel about liability, do you know what she said to me? We have insurance. You have insurance. So who cares at all? Anything else? Any other questions? [Petitioner]. No, you answered it. [Respondent]. Thank you. Have a good night. Following this exchange, respondent sent an email to the Adrian city attorney on July 5, 2017, criticizing petitioner and the city commission for not adhering to rules of parliamentary procedure during its meetings. Petitioner and other members of the city commission were copied on this correspondence. On July 7, 2017, the trial court granted petitioner's July 6 request for an ex parte PPO against respondent. After the court issued the PPO, respondent sent an email to the Adrian city attorney and the Adrian chief of police on July 8, 2017, advising them of his political campaign schedule, and asking that petitioner be informed of the schedule so that the two would not cross paths…. [The order was later modified, and t]he modified PPO prohibited respondent from directly contacting or confronting petitioner, but otherwise permitted him to "confront [petitioner] in the context of public speech and/or debate" and allowed him to contact petitioner by phone, if necessary, as part of the "political process." …

In Michigan, PPOs are generally issued based on a finding that the defendant committed "stalking," defined as:

"Harassment" means conduct directed toward a victim that includes, but is not limited to, repeated or continuing unconsented contact that would cause a reasonable individual to suffer emotional distress and that actually causes the victim to suffer emotional distress. Harassment does not include constitutionally protected activity or conduct that serves a legitimate purpose. "Stalking" means a willful course of conduct involving repeated or continuing harassment of another individual that would cause a reasonable person to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, threatened, harassed, or molested and that actually causes the victim to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, threatened, harassed, or molested…. "Unconsented contact" means any contact with another individual that is initiated or continued without that individual's consent or in disregard of that individual's expressed desire that the contact be avoided or discontinued….

The trial court offered the following explanation for the modified PPO:

… I do believe that the June [19th], I think is the date of the public meeting, whereby Mr. [Mackey] identified that Mr. Berryman was the reason, along with Judge Glaser, that he went to prison, and even subsequent in the commentary, that "I will remain a thorn in your side," I've already told you that that was the most concerning thing that I heard in terms of the statements made; and that, to me, I do believe was something that a reasonable person could feel threatened by. Moving forward in a timeline, there were two other instances that caused me concern. While I would agree, Mr. Mackey, that the e-mail from July [5th] was tedious in its analysis of Robert's Rules of Order, I do, in my review of that email, would note that all of the criticism about the misappropriation or misuse of the parliamentary procedure was identified as Mr. Berryman's fault. So I do also feel that in conjunction with the statements at the meeting from June [19th], that that e-mail would continue or perpetuate Mayor Berryman's concern about personal matters being transcended from the political stage. So I do think that [that] is also a further indication close in time that there was behavior that Mr. Berryman could have felt threatened by. And then we get into what—This is a little bit without statutory analysis. But the July 8th e-mail is equally or more concerning to the Court. It has not been brought to my attention, or there's been no request to have that be a violation of a personal protection order, an order to show cause why you should not be held in contempt for violating a PPO, but the content of that July 8th e-mail is actually more concerning to me than the content of the July [5th] e-mail. But taken in conjunction with the statements made on June [19th], I do find that Mr. Berryman has a legitimate cause for concern. So based on those instances, I am maintaining this personal protection order. I am modifying it accordingly. I'm actually not reading from the first one, so I'm just going to state, in a way, that I've modified it, [in a way] that I believe would accomplish your political candidacy….

The Court of Appeals, though, held (correctly, I think) that the order was unjustified: