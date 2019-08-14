Washington Plays Russian Roulette

I wrote “Bolton’s Blunder” for LewRockwell.com, a long piece that in effect discussed the risks to (decaying) America by Washington pulling out of the INF Treaty. Referencing the writings of Russian military analysts and historians Andrei Martyanov and The Saker, in addition to Russian engineer and essayist Dmitri Orlov, I developed the thesis that from the perspective of American national security, if that means preserving the lives and property of American citizens—as opposed to nebulous official rhetoric that is undefined—the decision would neither make our nation safer nor give the military a competitive advantage to launch a debilitating strike against Russia. To the contrary, new systems and countermeasures were developed by Russia to assure MAD: Mutual Assured Destruction.

However, since my writing, if anything the situation has become worse, and Martyanov on his blog provided a discussion of an article (in Russian) by geopolitical observer Rostislav Ishenko; a passable Internet translation of the full text is possible. However, the key point Ishenko makes is that Washington’s leaving the INF Treaty, after previously abrogating the ABM treaty, to now be followed by departing the Start II treaty, will create an unstable, volatile environment that increases the likelihood of an escalating scenario that cannot be defused. In layman’s terms, the Russians are upset.

Martyanov’s own translation of a key point made by Ishenko is as follows, with the first two paragraphs from the Internet translation that introduce the principal point made, with the concluding paragraph also software translated:

The Russian president also said that Russia will not be the first to deploy its missiles anywhere until the United States does. As we can see, the situation has not changed strategically today compared to what it was six months ago. Nevertheless, suddenly and urgently the Security Council [meeting is called], which results in the President’s statement, which unequivocally defines the United States as the culprit of the confrontation, which can develop into a full-scale nuclear conflict. This means that, firstly, Moscow abandoned attempts to save the INF Treaty or to make [the] US go back to negotiating table. Secondly, Russia is not compromising despite demands from Washington. Thirdly, Russian leadership is ready for raising [the] stakes by the US, but points out the danger of [a] “who blinks first” game, because if nobody blinks—the result could be [a] full-scale nuclear conflict with [the] possibility of annihilation of, if not humanity, then of civilization. Fourthly, the promise not to deploy new missiles unless US does it, shows that Russia is ready to create new positions for her missiles. Moreover, since the United States has destroyed the entire international security system, Russia’s transfer of certain types of weapons to its allies, including situational weapons, is not excluded. For example, the renewal of Iranian missile systems, which are holding the Persian Gulf and U.S. allies in the Middle East, with an increase in their range of impact and combat effectiveness will not only dramatically change the balance of power in the region, but will have a critical impact on energy prices. The U.S. will no longer be able to guarantee their stable delivery from the region. The risk of a major regional conflict involving U.S. strategic allies, including nuclear-armed Israel, will increase.

I hope that I am bringing this information to a wider audience because I believe the risks for conflict are real. In fact, I am certain Russia sees itself in a state of war, as I’ve written in the past what I’d call a “war of nerves” and not just a “cold war” with Washington. Consider recent incidents in this report, “Russian nuclear body says deadly blast was caused by nuclear power project, not powerful new missile” and this article, “Russia Says New Weapon Blew Up in Nuclear Accident Last Week”, in which the American writers all but gloat about recent failures (if some were not acts of sabotage) at Russian military facilities, without recognizing the role of Washington’s aggression in causing Russia to pursue dangerous weaponry as a defensive measure:

The blast was the latest in a series of deadly accidents that have damaged the Russian military’s reputation. Massive explosions earlier last week at a Siberian military depot killed one and injured 13, as well as forcing the evacuation of 16,500 people from their homes. In July, 14 sailors died in a fire aboard a nuclear-powered submarine in the Barents Sea in an incident on which officials initially refused to comment. A top naval official later said the men gave their lives preventing a “planetary catastrophe.”

Russia: MASSIVE explosions at Siberian ammunition depot caught on camera

