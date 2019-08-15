Episode 629 Scott Adams: Epstein, Stock Markets and Trump, Deep Fakes, Simulation Proof, Hong Kong

Content:

Always bet on human incompetence over a complex explanation

Kamala Harris…politicizing an active ongoing police event If you can’t solve a problem any other way…”Trump it” Shake the box till the variables produce a potential solution

Deep Fakes amazing video of Bill Hader’s face imperceptibly morphing

China will NEVER approve a fair trade deal…for cultural reasons So how is a fair deal possible? Thomas Friedman says he’d prefer TPP over trade war

Hong Kong situation and the likely outcome

Stock market prediction filter for 2020 election results Will elite Democrats intentionally crash the stock market? Is “political selling” happening to intentionally drive it down?

“Inverted Yield Curve” and recession fears…why?

Bill Clinton portrait at Epstein’s…wearing a blue dress and red shoes?

