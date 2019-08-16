Episode 630 Scott Adams: Greenland, Omar and Tlaib, Hong Kong, Trump Rhetoric, Don Lemon Drop

Content:

Purchase Greenland…why not? CNN anti-Trumpers react “Big Thinking” concepts and President Trump

Stephen Colbert doesn’t know anything about President Trump?

Ghislaine Maxwell spotted reading book about CIA operative deaths

Why do President Trump’s critics change his words? If his actual words are so bad, why do they alter them?

Don Lemon allegation…just two drunk guys in a late-night bar?

President Trump accused Tlaib and Omar of racism, smart move?

A brain hack to deprogram bigotry via conversation

Has Tlaib and Omar’s gender and ethnicity HELPED them achieve?

