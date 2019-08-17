Episode 631 Scott Adams: Tlaib Grandmother’s Good Luck, NYT Scandal, End of Racism

Content:

NYT admits they had a HOAX business model, and won Pulitzers? The news is “broken”, and nobody is reporting that… …because the news is broken

Representative Rashida Tlaib says her election gave hope to WHO?

President Trump’s joke about Tlaib’s Grandmother…the only “winner”

President Trump’s smart defense strategy Voters are beginning to ask the Democrat leadership… Why are Democrat inner thoughts…so crazy? Why are Democrats acting so racist?

Google demonetizing me to the point of driving me off YouTube They’re reducing my impact on social media They’re doing the same thing to others



