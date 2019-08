A paralegal in the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey has been accused of using government computers to identify cooperating witnesses in a case against her son's street gang. Tawanna Hilliard has been charged with witness tampering, obstruction of justice and obtaining information from a government computer. Her son Tyquan, a member of the Bloods, has also been charged. Tyquan Hilliard is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for robbery.