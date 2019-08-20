Disease risk that comes out of thin air

Want to know something really scary about type 2 diabetes?

You likely assume you don’t need to be worried as long as you eating right and exercise daily, but when it comes to the rise in type 2 diabetes, there’s something in the air…

Pollution.

There is a link between the increasing levels of toxins we breathe on a daily basis and the skyrocketing rate of diabetes.

Researchers looked at growing evidence of a link between air pollution and diabetes.

We already know that particles in the air from pollution can enter your lungs and invade your bloodstream and lead to major health conditions like heart disease, stroke, cancer and kidney disease.

The reserachers theorized that these same particles could reduce insulin production and trigger inflammation, preventing your body from converting the sugar in your blood into the energy you need to stay healthy.

They then examined the relationship between that particulate matter and the risk of diabetes by analyzing data from 1.7 million U.S. veterans who were followed for an average of 8.5 years.

They also linked that patient data, the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) land-based air monitoring systems as well as space-borne satellites operated by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to determine exactly how much air pollution the patients had been exposed to over that time.

They determined that in the United States alone, air pollution is responsible for 150,000 new cases of diabetes and the loss of 350,000 years of healthy life each and every year!

If that isn’t scary enough, the researchers also found an increased risk of diabetes even at low levels of air pollution currently considered safe by the EPA.

Although the EPA’s pollution threshold (the level they consider safe) is 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air, the researchers found that when we’re exposed to pollution at levels of just 5 to 10 micrograms per cubic meter of air, 21 percent of us will develop blood sugar problems.

By the time we get into that 12 micrograms “safe zone,” it goes up to 24 percent.

Even though that 3 percent difference may not seem like a lot, it translates to 5,000 to 6,000 more new diabetes cases in the U.S. each year, and you don’t want to be one of them.

Getting those “safe” pollution levels lowered so that we’re not breathing in toxic air particles that enter our bloodstream and destroy our insulin production is not something that can happen overnight.

That means that it’s up to you to clear out the toxins floating through your bloodstream that come from that pollution. The best way to do that is to increase the functioning of your major detoxifying organ — your liver — and activate enzymes in your liver cells that produce glutathione — the master antioxidant that detoxifies your body.

There are six supplements that help accomplish this:

#1 — N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC)

This powerful amino acid has been shown to help support gentle detoxification of tobacco and other types of carbon monoxide — rich smoke as well as other air pollutants.

#2 — Milk thistle

Milk thistle is an ancient remedy used to boost liver function and has been found to help support the elimination of heavy metal buildup, medication residue, alcohol and environmental pollutants — like those toxic particles in polluted air.

#3 — Turmeric

This 4,000-year-old Indian herb helps protect your liver from oxidative stress — and promotes healthy liver function. Its inflammation-fighting ability protects the health of your liver cells — and supports their ability to identify and remove toxins like pollution from your bloodstream.

#4 — Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA)

A potent antioxidant that helps keep fats from accumulating in your liver so it can function optimally. ALA promotes cellular protection to keep your liver healthy.

#5 — Selenium

Selenium is a trace element that helps promote detoxification.

#6 — Schisandra

An ancient Chinese herb, schisandra promotes healthy liver function by activating enzymes in the liver cells that produce glutathione — that master antioxidant that detoxifies your body and recycles vitamins C and E, so they can protect your cells from free radicals.

To get all six of these supplements to improve your body’s natural detoxification processes, I recommend Peak Liver Support .

