HOLLYWOOD, CA—More and more movies have been utilizing CGI animals rather than going to the trouble and inherent risk of using real-life animal actors. CGI technology was revolutionized with films like Life of Pi, taking animated computer graphics to a new level of realism. Now movies with entire animal casts, such as Disney's Jungle Book and The Lion King, are cast entirely by animals that only exist in the imagination of the filmmakers.

The post Enraged At Being Replaced By CGI, Animal Actors Descend On Hollywood To Maul Entire City appeared first on The Babylon Bee.