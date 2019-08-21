Brickbat: I Hear You Knocking

A Bartow County, Georgia, sheriff's deputy has been fired, and he and his fiance are facing charges after they were caught on video cursing a neighbor who asked them to turn their music down. Brison Strickland has been charged with simple assault and disorderly house, and Kristen Smith has been charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Shortly after midnight, a woman who lived in their apartment complex knocked at their door and told them their music was keeping her nephew awake. The video shows Smith and Strickland telling her to "f*** off" and demanding she tell them where she lives. When the woman says she will call the police, Smith responded, "We are the f****** police, b****. They seem to lunge at her.