Brickbat: Always High Prices

The owner of the Victoria Saloon in Sparks, Nevada, says the city is trying to force him to raise prices on drinks, undercutting his competitiveness with the nearby Nugget Casino Resort. Johnny Eastwick leases his patio from the city, and he says officials offered to renew his lease only if he agreed to match the Nugget's prices on drinks during special events, a requirement he says would force him to double and, in some cases, nearly triple his prices. City officials say the patio is in the public right of way, so Eastwick benefits from any special events hosted by the Nugget and should have to abide by its rules.