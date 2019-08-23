Content:

*** WARNING *** This video is F-bomb heavy *** WARNING ***

Is China using 50,000 American Fentanyl deaths per year… …as a bargaining chip for a trade deal?

China said they would take care of the Fentanyl pushers…and didn’t Two problems: China Fentanyl and immigration One solution: Move production to South America

President Trump: “Our great American companies are hereby ordered”

If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 638 Scott Adams: Trump’s China Tweet on Overstock CEO appeared first on Scott Adam's Blog.