WASHINGTON, D.C.—Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came out hard against the Electoral College, slamming the institution as a racist scam that makes white people's votes count for "like, a lot more" than other people's votes.
She’s going back to before the Civil War to come up with that. To be more accurate, maybe the Democrats should all be valued as only a 3/5 vote, since it was Democrats that came up with it in the first place.