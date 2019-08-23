Progressive Church Allows Anyone To Interrupt Sermon With A Point Of Personal Privilege

PEACEVILLE, AR—Reverend Karen Wokestein wanted her church services at Peaceville United Methodist to be affirming of people of all races, genders, orientations, faiths, and sins. So, she got an idea after watching some footage of a recent Democratic Socialists of America event: she would allow church members to interrupt the proceedings at any time with their point of personal privilege.

