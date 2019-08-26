Can #NeverTrump GOP Presidential Wannabe Joe Walsh Run on Deficit Reduction and Win?

One-term Tea Party congressman and current political talk show host Joe Walsh announced Monday that he will challenge President Donald Trump in the Republican primaries. The policy component of Walsh's pitch is about debt, deficits, and tariffs, though the main thrust is about Trump's deficient character and fitness. So, uh, about that.

Let's hope that when the Islamists next strike they first behead the appeasing cowards at CNN, MSNBC, etal who refused to show the cartoons. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 14, 2015

Well, now Walsh confesses that "I said some ugly things about President Obama that I regret," and that "I think that helped create Trump." Can a reformed blowhard make a dent in the unreformed fella sitting in the Oval Office? So begins today's Editors Roundtable edition of the Reason Podcast, feauring Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman and Matt Welch.

The gang also discusses the rest of the #NeverTrump primary field, the president's latest trade bleatings, the chaotic G7 meeting in France, the Amazon forest fires, the passing of David Koch, and plenty besides.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

