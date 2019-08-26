The Amazon Fires Scare Is #FakeNews

August 26, 2019
No Comments

All this week, the mainstream media have been trying to scare you with heartrending tales of burning Amazonia — a conflagration the like of which we have never seen before. Supposedly…

Washington Post story headlined ‘Bolsonaro, Trump, and the nationalists ignoring climate disaster’ quotes Vitor Gomes, an environmental scientist at the Federal University of Para:

“I cannot remember any other big fire episode like this one.”

According to the BBC:

Brazil’s Amazon rainforest has seen a record number of fires this year, new space agency data suggests.

The National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) said its satellite data showed an 84% increase on the same period in 2018.

According to NPR:

According to this recidivist enviro-loon activist:

The fires have spawned a hashtag — #PrayforAmazonia — and attracted the inevitable display of competitive virtue-signalling from the wankerati, with Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kris Jenner among those eagerly expressing their concern on social media.

Read the Whole Article

The post The Amazon Fires Scare Is #FakeNews appeared first on LewRockwell.