All this week, the mainstream media have been trying to scare you with heartrending tales of burning Amazonia — a conflagration the like of which we have never seen before. Supposedly…
A Washington Post story headlined ‘Bolsonaro, Trump, and the nationalists ignoring climate disaster’ quotes Vitor Gomes, an environmental scientist at the Federal University of Para:
“I cannot remember any other big fire episode like this one.”
According to the BBC:
Brazil’s Amazon rainforest has seen a record number of fires this year, new space agency data suggests.
The National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) said its satellite data showed an 84% increase on the same period in 2018.
According to NPR:
Half the fires in Brazil so far this year, nearly 36,000 of them, have ignited in just the past month.
That’s nearly as many as in all of 2018.https://t.co/bphNHVcqcX
— NPR (@NPR) August 22, 2019
According to this recidivist enviro-loon activist:
From a scientist who specializes in prehistorical fire in the Amazon: The current fires are without precedent in the past 20,000 years.
These fires are not natural, they are being driven by greed, colonialism, and are a crime against humanity.
We are in a climate emergency. https://t.co/ooGHlqb9Ua
— Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) August 22, 2019
The fires have spawned a hashtag — #PrayforAmazonia — and attracted the inevitable display of competitive virtue-signalling from the wankerati, with Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kris Jenner among those eagerly expressing their concern on social media.
The post The Amazon Fires Scare Is #FakeNews appeared first on LewRockwell.