All this week, the mainstream media have been trying to scare you with heartrending tales of burning Amazonia — a conflagration the like of which we have never seen before. Supposedly…

A Washington Post story headlined ‘Bolsonaro, Trump, and the nationalists ignoring climate disaster’ quotes Vitor Gomes, an environmental scientist at the Federal University of Para:

“I cannot remember any other big fire episode like this one.”

According to the BBC:

Brazil’s Amazon rainforest has seen a record number of fires this year, new space agency data suggests. The National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) said its satellite data showed an 84% increase on the same period in 2018.

According to NPR:

Half the fires in Brazil so far this year, nearly 36,000 of them, have ignited in just the past month. That’s nearly as many as in all of 2018.https://t.co/bphNHVcqcX — NPR (@NPR) August 22, 2019

According to this recidivist enviro-loon activist:

From a scientist who specializes in prehistorical fire in the Amazon: The current fires are without precedent in the past 20,000 years. These fires are not natural, they are being driven by greed, colonialism, and are a crime against humanity. We are in a climate emergency. https://t.co/ooGHlqb9Ua — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) August 22, 2019

The fires have spawned a hashtag — #PrayforAmazonia — and attracted the inevitable display of competitive virtue-signalling from the wankerati, with Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Kris Jenner among those eagerly expressing their concern on social media.

Read the Whole Article

The post The Amazon Fires Scare Is #FakeNews appeared first on LewRockwell.