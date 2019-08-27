8 tips to tame your bladder

If you’ve ever coughed or sneezed and then had to slowly back out of the room hoping no one noticed…

Or you had to wrap a jacket around your waist to hide the evidence, you know exactly what I’m about to talk about…

You are already familiar with the organ that a lot of us never even think about but that — unlike our heart, lungs and brain, which we tend to worry about and go out of our way to keep healthy — we only start to worry about when something goes wrong.

You might have considered asking your doctor for a prescription to help with bladder issues like incontinence, or simply having to “go” too frequently, but there are some things I want you to know before you go see a mainstream physician.

First, those prescription anticholinergic drugs for overactive bladder are a big risk since use of them has been linked to dementia (a 30 percent higher risk after just one year of use) and brain atrophy.

Secondly, they increase your fall risk.

And don’t get me started on the newest trend in overactive bladder treatment, Botox. One of the possible side effects of Botox is loss of bladder control!

Luckily, you don’t have to turn to dangerous prescription medication to get relief from your overactive bladder. Here are eight natural ways…

#1 — Stay hydrated (but not too hydrated)

Water is vital for flushing toxins out of your urinary tract so they can’t damage your bladder. The key is to drink when you’re thirsty, but avoid drinking so much that your bladder is stressed, which can force an accident.

#2 — Don’t hold it

Holding urine in can irritate your bladder and make your condition worse. At that first tingle of an urge to go, head to the bathroom.

#3 — Avoid triggers

Certain foods and drinks irritate your bladder. These include alcohol and caffeine as well as spicy or acidic foods. If you notice that a specific food makes your condition worse, avoid it.

#4 — Take care of constipation

Since your rectum and your bladder are so close together, constipation can put pressure on your bladder and cause its nerves to become overactive. To avoid constipation, I take Peak Colon Support .

#5 — Add in Kegel exercises

By strengthening the pelvic floor, Kegel exercises are simple and very effective at helping overcome incontinence from an overactive bladder.

To figure out which muscles to squeeze during the exercise, practice once by stopping your flow of urine (only do this the first time).

Do Kegels daily, contracting and holding for five seconds, followed by five seconds of relaxation and then working your way up to 10 and 10.

#6 — Check your medications

Some of the prescriptions you’re taking could be adding to your bladder problems. These medicines include muscle relaxants, blood pressure and heart medications and sedatives. Talk to your doctor about the medications you’re taking and their effect on your bladder.

#7 — Double void

It may sound weird, but double voiding simply means that after you pee, wait for a minute or two and then try to pee again. This helps you learn to fully empty your bladder to avoid incontinence issues.

#8 — Support your bladder

There are a number of supplements that can provide relief from your overactive bladder and provide support for natural bladder function. The two that are the most effective, especially when taken together, are:

• EFLA 940 — Pumpkin seed extract has been used for hundreds of years to support bladder health, and EFLA 940 is a great source.

• SoyLife® soy germ isoflavones — Natural plant phytoestrogens, these isoflavones naturally help balance estrogen levels in your body to help support stronger bladder function.

Studies of these two ingredients show that together they…

• Decreased frequency of urination both day and night by 44 percent after two weeks and 78 percent after just four weeks!

• Offered 100 percent improvement of overactive bladder and uncontrolled urge to “go” after six weeks!

You can find both of these bladder support supplements in the dosages you need in Peak Bladder Support .

The post 8 tips to tame your bladder appeared first on Personal Liberty®.