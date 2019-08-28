Bolton’s Crime Continues

I’ve recently written articles for LewRockwell.com on the risk of a “hot” war between Russia and Washington (and I write “Washington” instead of America because I believe even the majority of ignorant Americans who only get information from Legacy Media cable news networks would be against any such war), but now I want to focus on the implications of America’s pulling out of the INF Treaty and Russia’s recent responses. In addition, although not a book review by any means, my writing will reference salient points made in Andrei Martyanov’s new book, The (Real) Revolution in Military Affairs and also recent posts from his blog, Reminiscence of the Future, since I would rather rely on observations and analyses made by an individual with great expertise and insight into actual Twenty-first century warfare as opposed to Western media pundits without the necessary credentials to be credible sources or analysts. About Mr. Martyanov himself, his publisher’s biography of him states:

ANDREI MARTYANOV is an expert on Russian military and naval issues. He was born in Baku, USSR in 1963. He graduated from the Kirov Naval Red Banner Academy and served as an officer on the ships and staff position of Soviet Coast Guard through 1990. He took part in the events in the Caucasus which led to the collapse of the Soviet Union. In [the] mid-1990s, he moved to the United States where he currently works as Laboratory Director in a commercial aerospace group. He is a frequent blogger on the US Naval Institute Blog.

From his Preface to the newly published book, The (Real) Revolution in Military Affairs, Martyanov writes:

Just recently a respectable, conservative, and to their greatest credit, anti-war publication, The American Conservative, unleashed a scathing, well-justified, criticism on warmongers and Iran hawks such as David Brooks and Bret Stephens, who write primarily for the New York Times. Both Brooks and Stephens, among very many similar others, fancy themselves pundits, analysts, columnists and commentators with a focus on geopolitics and international relations. No doubt, they analyze and comment on those issues and, as is the case with any humanities-educated pundits among leading American mainstream media personalities, they boast an impressive (for media figures) set of credentials in all kinds of disciplines related to media—from history, to political philosophy to journalism. What neither Brooks nor Stephens, as well as the vast majority of [the] American political class, have as credentials is even an infinitesimally small background in the subjects on which all of them are trying to comment, analyze and (for those in position of political power) even make decisions—warfare. Warfare is a geopolitical tool of the first order. In fact, geopolitics as a field of interaction of nations cannot exist without it. Warfare, in the end, formed and continues to be anchored in the human condition, and as a result, in our political, social, economic and cultural institutions. No understanding of warfare is possible without understanding its most important tools, weapons and people, tactics and operational art. It is precisely the field in which [the] American political class has zero competencies—they simply do not teach nor grant degrees in what amounts to military science in the United States. Obviously, rubbing shoulders with American military top brass and listening to rumors may create among some pundits and political figures an illusion that they know how the military operates or how wars are fought—but it is only an illusion. Truth to be told, regurgitation of the few, beaten to death, political talking points in the media sphere doesn’t require any serious background in anything of substance. On the other hand—writing a graduate thesis on Anti-Submarine Warfare operations in [the] Arctic or on Fractionate Exchange Rates during air operations in [an] EW [Electronic Warfare]-dense environment are the skills of a completely different level and backgrounds of which modern American pundits and an army of armchair “military analysts” cannot conceive. But precisely these skills and knowledge are the key not only to [an] understanding of modern warfare but to grasping [a] geopolitical reality which is increasingly complex and rests on the foundation of the ever-evolving and revolutionary military technologies. To forestall possible accusations of disparagement of the field of humanities leveled against me, it should be noted that my point is completely different here: modern war between nation-states became so complex, in reflection of the tools of such wars, that it is an axiom, not even a theorem, that people who cannot grasp [the] fundamental mathematical, physical, tactical and operational principles on which modern weapon systems operate are simply not qualified in [a] minimal degree to offer their opinions on the issues of warfare, intelligence operations and military technology without [the] appropriate backgrounds. Failing that, what can one think but that they are merely in the business of content provision (filling space/entertainment) or of propagating the official line—of propaganda, in short—mostly with regard to warmongering? *** I am completely aware how difficult it is today for any person, bombarded by salvo upon salvo of irrelevant, misleading, useless information, to try to get a handle on the historic change unfolding before [his] very eyes. It is impossible to get a handle on this without understanding how politics is defined by elements of power, among which real economic and military factors are the main drivers of this change. In this book, I [try] to give at least some, by far not all, of the ABCs in military affairs and explain how a revolution in military affairs, a real one, many times declared prematurely, now shapes our modern world and how modern weaponry completely and dramatically, indeed in a revolutionary way, has changed the global balance of power, despite many models predicting very different and much less dramatic scenarios… I can only hope that the knowledge readers will gain through this book will help to increase public awareness of the deadly consequences of even a conventional war between global superpowers and will help to dispel the war propaganda being pushed on the public by ignorant and incompetent pundits who have no business offering even an iota of their opinions on what is today a Revolution in Military Affairs of historic magnitude. Andrei Martyanov. The (Real) Revolution in Military Affairs. Clarity Press. Kindle Edition.

Martyanov makes clear that the most celebrated pundits writing and talking about war (in principally American, British, and European legacy media and think tanks) lack any credible authority or knowledge of the subject matter of modern warfare to speak accurately let alone intelligently on its implications; yet he also affirms in his book that the political leadership of America, regardless of party, is equally—and consequently dangerously—clueless. After all, John Bolton’s background is as a lawyer, while Donald Trump’s is as a “Reality TV” show host and real estate developer (Chris Hedges wrote about Trump’s spectacular and sordid mega-casino failure in Atlantic City in his book America: The Farewell Tour) and Martyanov has written condemnations of the ignorance and arrogance of the bellicose American elites not only in his books but also on his blog.

On Washington’s Withdrawal from the INF Treaty

Recent events, not only Washington’s withdrawal from the INF treaty but Russia’s response, emphasize the need for gaining knowledge although this knowledge, especially obtained from reading and studying Martyanov’s books and his blog posts, will obviously not filter to the media and the vast majority of the American public, the think-tanks, the military, and the political class or their masters (if Whitney Webb’s recent well researched investigative reports are proven to be for the most part true). Rather, this knowledge can help individuals to understand the situation and resist the propaganda that Washington can “win” a war against Russia or China. As Martyanov made clear in his first book, Losing Military Supremacy: The Myopia of American Strategic Planning, America as a nation has never experienced warfare on its own soil by a foreign power intent on its enslavement and obliteration, as the Russian people during World War II (or “The Great Patriotic War” as Russia recalls it) experienced, resulting not only in the wholesale destruction of their homeland but in the deaths of tens of millions. One cannot begin to understand the Russian perspective on war—the horrors of war—without awareness of this fact, which I discussed in my prior writings for LewRockwell.com, including “Bolton’s Blunder: Hubris and Dead Empire Walking” and more recently “Washington Plays Russian Roulette” but in my informal conversation with Martyanov in “Immortal Regiment,” specifically in which he responded to my question on issues raised by Paul Craig Roberts in his “Where Is The Shame?” in this excerpt below:

Andrei Martyanov: PCR asks many sensible questions but in [the] real world, especially positioned so closely to conflict between superpowers, the answers are not delivered instantly. How can it be that the American people are undisturbed by their government’s seventeen years of wars based entirely on blatant lies? How can it be that the American people and the Evangelical churches are unmoved by millions of innocent people in seven countries who have been murdered, maimed, orphaned, and displaced by the profit-driven US military/security complex and by the neoconservative ideology in service to Israel? How can it be that the US media is as effective a propaganda ministry for Washington as the German press was for the Nazis? How can it be that the European, Canadian, and Australian governments and the citizens of these countries are not ashamed of their participation in these never-ending crimes? My book is precisely about it…A simple answer to PCR questions is this–none of the societies in Anglophone world is shaped by warfare. Watch this May 9 Immortal Regiment March all over Russia–you may get the answer. The problem is deeper than technical or political, it is civilizational, it is cultural.

That the American lack of such an experience contributes to a dangerous and most likely self-destructive arrogance by its elites, who are to say the people who call the shots, the people in power, especially when it comes to dealing with Russian and Chinese military capabilities, is a sad truism.

Martyanov writes:

Not surprisingly, and prudently, Russia sees NATO—which is primarily a force controlled by and directed towards the promotion of United States interests with the rest of NATO members being merely subordinate appendages—as a viable threat at her borders and therefore of necessity chooses to also have a force which can fight and defeat any combination of threats emanating from the NATO Alliance in a conventional war. Unlike Iraq, however, Russia possesses conventional weapons which are designed to strike to operational and strategic depth not only in Europe but in North America, thus providing a serious conventional, not to speak of nuclear, deterrent against any attempts on Russia and her vicinity. The increasing nuclearization of American military doctrine, a dramatic departure from [the] 1990s and 2000s when American conventional conventional omnipotence was explicitly declared on many occasions, is a vivid illustration of the dawning realization of the tectonic shift in the nature of warfare… The 2010 NPR had clearly laid out as one of its main objectives a reduction of the role of the nuclear weapons. This proposed reduction was not due to then President Obama’s general apprehension in regards to nuclear weapons, nor to any set of prudent attitudes by American policy-makers. Rather, it was primarily due to the confidence of the U.S. national security establishment in America’s conventional prowess—the exact American posture predicted in 2008 by Russia’s famed chief designer of nuclear missile technology Yuri Solomonov. Yet, ten years later, in the 2018 NPR [National Policy Review?], nuclear weapons are still listed as a prime “hedge against [an] uncertain future.” The main reason for this shift is a recognition of the revolutionary change in warfare, which created circumstances in which the U.S. Armed Forces are not guaranteed to kill more efficiently and, in fact, would rather be the ones with greater rates of attrition than their enemy. This state of the affairs was achieved by the Russian ability to attack key military infrastructure which for the last several decades had been considered by the United States both as crucial for the command and control of its forces and as untouchable, primarily due to the fact that the types of enemy the U.S. forces fought were entirely incapable of striking to its operational and strategic depths. This is no longer the case once Russia, in October 2015, launched both the 5,000+ kilometer range capable X-101 and the 2,500-kilometer range capable 3M14 cruise missiles at terrorist targets in Syria from deep within in Russia’s territory. This was the launch heard and viewed around the world. The significance of this launch, beyond its pure propaganda value, however important, was due to the fact that every single NATO and U.S. installation in Europe, Middle East and parts of North America was now within the range of a salvo of Russian cruise missiles, in both the conventional and nuclear variants. For the first time in history NATO was under purely conventional, non-ballistic, threat, including a definite possibility of its troops’ formations to be under sustained fire impact in their staging areas and on the march. This was not a paradigm shift many in NATO, blinded by their own propaganda and hubris, had expected. Andrei Martyanov. The (Real) Revolution in Military Affairs. Clarity Press. Kindle Edition.

The new book is much more technical and challenging, with mathematical formulae introduced including determining the “function of influence of states,” compared to Martyanov’s prior book. However, whether the Washington “Four Stars,” as Colonel Douglas MacGregor on Tucker Carlson’s program discussing possible hot war against Iran described those officers in the Pentagon who are in power, will obtain and read a copy of Martyanov’s book and hold his conclusions in respect is doubtful to me. How do these observations relate to Washington’s withdrawal from the INF treaty if we accept Martyanov’s argument that Russia’s weaponry is superior not only from the measure of cost-effectiveness, but also the fact that America, lacking advanced metallurgy and other technologies, including the special fuel required, is years away from fielding hypersonic weapons, having not developed even supersonic missiles?

This video, with English subtitles, details Putin’s response to Washington’s recent testing of an extended range cruise missile within days of withdrawing from the INF Treaty:

I would like to close with the story of Russian speaking victim in Ukraine of Washington’s regime change operation. It’s the story of the “Gorlovka Madonna”, something the Western Press never covered but I learned about from a comment on The Saker’s site and she is described in this article along with the horrors of yet another war waged by Washington against innocents, waged by the sociopaths that Ms. Webb wrote about. Read this excerpt and don’t think America will be exempt from such intense human suffering if its rulers continue to pursue their agenda of mass murder and attempt to engage Russia and China in military conflict. The victim was very human; that this doesn’t matter to the sociopaths in power isn’t the point. That it matters to those with a conscience, who will get the message out, who will fight for peace is what’s important.

Read the excerpt; look at the pictures. And perhaps you will feel not only pit but shame.

That’s all we can do. And for those who have faith, continue to pray.

Posted July 29, 2015 Riafan.ru Irina Petrenko Translated from Russian by Kristina Rus What the “Gorlovka Madonna” died for A year ago, on July 27 2014, when the East of Ukraine was already at war, a young woman and her little daughter–Kristina and Kira–died from the shelling of Ukrainian forces. This terrible tragedy touched everyone. Kristina then was named the “Gorlovka Madonna”. Bloody Sunday Here is what a blogger from Gorlovka, Yana Malkova recalls online: “Yes, July 27. I will never forget this day. Five in the morning, the first shelling, the shells on Korolenko, near my house (God saved us – the rocket did not explode) and the territory of addiction treatment center (formerly TB clinic). At 13.30 — second attack, the area of “Melody” shop and medical school (then a mother with a baby was killed in the park in front of her husband) [speaking of Kristina and her daughter] and the third attack — from 18.00 (as we traveled by car from Gorlovka to Donetsk). I called my mom, she was in tears, thought that I could get killed. At that time mother was in Dzerzhinsk, Magdalynovka (near Mayorsk), and she saw Ukrainian “Grads” with her own eyes, continuously firing on Gorlovka. People were just hysterical. The attack continued until night. Chaotic. All over the city. On this day there were the most killed and wounded residents of Gorlovka”. On the anniversary of the worst attack on Gorlovka a memorial ceremony was held at the cornerstone of the monument to innocent victims of the undeclared war. “In my hometown of Gorlovka today is a one year anniversary of the terrible events of bloody Sunday. On this day a year ago, we felt the horrors of war: death, several dozen families destroyed, shattered homes, life in the basement, cries of children…This year has brought a lot of grief, turned many heads gray. It is terrible to think that in my city the war claimed the lives of so many children, in the country, which aims to join Europe and is located in the center of Europe. We, living in war, learned to appreciate peace and life like no one else. We do not wish on anyone to go through the horrors of war, and we will never forget them…” —writes on Facebook Yana Malkova.

