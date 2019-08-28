For many years I have observed and commented from time to time on the rise in American narcissism and decline in cognitive ability. American narcissism has an emotional coloration. Utterly ignorant Americans have no problem believing that they know more than experts they belittle, demonstrating all the while that they have no understanding of what the expert has written.

Emotional responses are gradually crowding out fact and evidence based reason. Truth is losing its connection to objectivity and is becoming agenda based. If it serves the agenda, and agendas are increasingly emotion based, it is truth. Many can no longer comprehend the content of what they read. Words become like a bullfighter’s red cape. They set off emotions, not thought. Depending on how people have been programmed by their education, indoctrination, and value inculcation, they have emotive responses. One consequence is that discussion is replaced by denunciation.

Yet even I was stunned by the instantaneous universal demonization of Trump and the American people who elected him as “racist white supremacists” by the entirety of the US media, Democratic Party, and American liberal/progressive left. The catalyst for this launching of hate speech against the American white population was a mass shooting in El Paso. As the shooter had shot immigrants, Trump and those who elected him, were blamed because Trump’s attempt to control US borders in accordance with US law, which is his duty, alledgely inspired the shooter even though the shooter stated in his explanation that Trump had nothing to do with it.

I was struck by how primed were those who control explanations to lay the blame on Trump and the American electorate for a shooting incident. It reminded me of how primed Germans were in the 1930s by Jewish financial and economic control, real or alleged, to Nationalist Socialists’ attacks on Jews. A long period of demonization of Jews ended in massacres.

It made me wonder what the future of white Americans and Europeans would be in the long run if they are continually demonized as they shrink as a percentage of the population. If people are so powerless that they lose their countries, how do they retain their lives?

It also made me wonder how it could be that it was white people who were accused of hating non-white people when the most violet expressions of hate were against white people.

I am unaware of any expressions of hatred toward Hispanics, blacks, or Muslim immigrants by white people that match the expressions of hatred toward white people, often expressed by self-hating white people.

In a recent article I gave some examples of violent language expressed against white people. A professor in Massachusettes said: “If you are a white male, you don’t deserve to live. You are a cancer, you’re a disease, white males have never contributed anything positive to the world! They only murder, exploit and oppress non-whites!” According to reports, the professor received a standing ovation from his class.

A professor at the University of California said: “The President is a white nationalist terror leader. His supporters—ALL OF THEM—are by definition white nationalist terror supporters. The MAGA hat is a KKK hood. And this evil, racist scourge must be eradicated from society.” He posted this on Twitter and was not banned.

In my recent article I asked how it came to be that white Americans were blamed for fomenting racial hatred when so much racial hatred was directed at white Americans. Who can imagine the fate of a white American who said: “If you are a black, Hispanic, or Jewish male, you don’t deserve to live” or ALL blacks, Hispanics, Jews, Muslims “must be eradicaed from society”?

These are legitimate questions. White people are the ones against whom the violent language is directed, but somehow those who are demonized are alleged to be the ones preaching hate.

Do you know of any white university professors in Massachusettes and California, that is, from coast to coast, who preach hatred against blacks, Hispanics, Jews, and Muslims? I don’t either.

White populations in the Western World, thanks to their stupidly selected leadership, are declining as a percentage of the population in their own ethnic countries. France will sooner or later no longer be French. Britian will no longer be British. Scandanavia will no longer be Scandanvaians, and so on. So much for preserving diversity. What happens to a demonized people when they become a minority? This is a legitimate question, especially if you believe the Holocaust.

According to historians there have been many genocides of massive numbers of people. My article listed some of them. Some of those eradicated were conquering warrior people, not people who willingly submitted to their extermination. If we can believe historians, Cartharginians, Vandals, and Goths were exterminated.

In the Western World where people emoting have replaced people thinking, what is to prevent a demonized people from being eradicated? This is a valid question.

Karl Marx said that there is no good will, only class interests. Truth is what serves class interest. As there is no good will between the classes, violence alone is the mediator. Lenin said the same and he and Stalin practiced this doctrine as did Mao and Pol Pot. The resulting deaths were enormous.

Today we still have Marxism, only race and gender interests have taken the place of class interests. It often seems that the race hatred expressed against white people and the gender hatred expressed by radical feminists against heterosexual white men exceeds the class hatred expressed against the bourgeoisie. How is the identical consequence to be avoided?

All of my honest questions have been misrepresented by David William Pear who writes on OpEdNews that if I am not myself a White Supremacist and racist, I am feeding their paranoia by quoting the hate speech used against them. As social media is widely used, I very much doubt people were unaware of the statements I quoted.

It does not occur to Pear to explain why it is me quoting statements, not those who made the statements, that feeds white paranoia. Indeed, why isn’t Pear’s own expressed hatred of white people and his demonization of them feeding their paranoia? Pear uses terms such as “white nationalist” and “white supremacists” that were invented in order to denigrate and demonize white people. No comparable words can be used with which to refer to blacks, Latinos, or Jews.

Pear’s article is devoid of logic, and he is guilty of everything of which he accuses me. And, of course, he misrepresents me whenever it suits his purpose.

Pear writes: “White supremacists take isolated events, take dots that don’t connect, and blow them up into a massive plot against white people.” This is precisely what Pear does and all those who use the single event of the El Paso shooting to blame Trump and his supporters who “must be eradicated from society.” But don’t expect Pear to notice. He is too busy emoting.

Pear says that it is I, not him and those attacking Trump and white people, who “inflates a few sensational news stories as a campaign against white people.” That is what Pear and the liberal/progressive/left are doing against Trump and white people with the El Paso shooting. They have denounced the Americans who elected Trump as white supremacists racists who must be “eradicated.”

It would be easy for me to tear Pear’s article to shreds and to make a fool of him, but he is not worth the effort. His article does have value. It demonstrates the programmed hatred of white people and the use of hate language against them. This is widespread in American culture. It has destroyed social cohesion. Identity politics is the ruling ideology of the liberal/progressive/left, the media—especially the NY Times—and the Democratic Party. Identity politics identifies white Americans as the evil racist exploiters who victimize everyone else—blacks, Hispanics, Muslims, transgendered, homosexuals. If you are a white person, “you don’t deserve to live.”

If you are a white person, try writing that blacks, Jews, Hispanics don’t deserve to live, and you will find out very quickly that you are not supreme.

Like Russiagate, Saddam Hussian’s weapons of mass destruction, Iranian nukes, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Gulf of Tonkin, 9/11, and so on, we live in an orchestrated world with controlled explanations designed to keep us adhering to the ruling agendas.

Americans, indeed the entirety of Europe, live in The Matrix. I am getting tired of trying to get you out of the controlled explanations that control your mind. I am no Morpheus, and I can’t find Neo. As far as I can tell, the Western world is lost. The place of understanding is taken by inchoate emotions that the Zionists call “self-hating.” How can a culture that hates itself—hate that will be reinforced by the New York Times 1619 Project—survive?

Here is Pear’s denunciation of me and white people.

