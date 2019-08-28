Two-Year-Old Watching Kids’ Videos On YouTube Now Fluent In Thirteen Foreign Languages

BRIGGS, IA—Amy Fenton says her two-year-old son, Hunter spends an average of six to twelve hours a day on her iPad watching YouTube Kids. While some experts would say that this amount of screen-time is not good for children, Fenton says her son learns all kinds of things from the educational videos on YouTube Kids. "In the last few weeks he has learned how to say 'red', 'dog', and he can now speak fluent Ukranian," Fenton told reporters.

