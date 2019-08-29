



Content:

Mexican military clashes with illegals at Mexico’s southern border Does Mexico need a…WALL on their southern border? Would it cost Mexico LESS in the long-run to build…a wall?

Democrat candidates review…how they’re doing, what to expect

If Biden drops out… …who will absorb his African-American supporters?

James Mattis new book’s criticism of President Trump

President Trump Lawrence O’Donnell’s report and retraction, Maddow’s reaction

Elon Musk, Jack Ma debate AI potential

Software developer pushback against the Simulation Theory Creative people vs software developer mindsets

Is the universe old enough to justify the theory of evolution?

Computers will never have “souls”…people don’t have them either

Whiteboard Talk: Mental Hacks ReProgramming your own brain EASY personal preference modification



If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 645 Scott Adams: Talking About Politics, AI, and Brain Hacking appeared first on Scott Adam's Blog.