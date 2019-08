NEW YORK, NY—After Lawrence O'Donnell admitted to publishing a sensational, world-altering, but also totally fake story about Trump's finances and Russia, MSNBC confessed that it simply makes up all its reports about Trump using the patented Mad Libs system of making up random words and sticking them in blanks in pre-written sentences.

The post MSNBC Admits They Make Up All Stories About Trump Using Book Of Mad Libs appeared first on The Babylon Bee.