SAN DIEGO, CA—A popular new craft IPA created by Stonemission Point Brewery is actually just a bottle of Pine-Sol, sources at the brewery admitted Thursday.
The post Popular New Craft IPA Just Bottle Of Pine-Sol appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
