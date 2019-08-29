U.S.—A new report released by evangelical research team SpiritStudies confirmed Thursday that sarcasm is "like, totally a fruit of the Spirit."
The post Report: Sarcasm TOTALLY A Fruit Of The Spirit appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
The Best Libertarian News, Updated Daily
Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
The Beacon, FEE, Laissez-Faire, Lew Rockwell, Personal Liberty,
Reason & Scott Adams. See our Sources
U.S.—A new report released by evangelical research team SpiritStudies confirmed Thursday that sarcasm is "like, totally a fruit of the Spirit."
The post Report: Sarcasm TOTALLY A Fruit Of The Spirit appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
U.S.—A new report released by evangelical research team SpiritStudies confirmed Thursday that sarcasm is "like, totally a fruit of the Spirit."
The post Report: Sarcasm TOTALLY A Fruit Of The Spirit appeared first on The Babylon Bee.