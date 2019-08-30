Brickbat: School Days

The West Virginia attorney general's office has filed a civil lawsuit against the Berkeley County Board of Education, two administrators, two aides, and a teacher, claiming the teacher and aides verbally abused elementary school students and the administrators tried to obscure the abuse. Amber Pack became concerned when her 6-year-old daughter with autism came home with what appeared to be pressure bruises on her arms. She sent the girl to school with a hidden recording device and caught the teacher and the aides threatening to hit children and withhold food from them. Teacher Christina Lester and aides June Yurish and Kristin Douty have been charged with misdemeanor failure to report abuse or neglect.