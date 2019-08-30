





Content:

Whiteboard1: America’s Brain The internet has become the brain of humanity

Whiteboard2: Democrat Candidates Biden, Bernie, Warren, Kamala Who will emerge as Democrat candidate…and why



If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 646 Scott Adams: Talking About Racists, Biden, Warren, Bernie, The Brain of America, Mattis appeared first on Scott Adam's Blog.