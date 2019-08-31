Content:

China claims they’re making progress on Fentanyl shipments

Biden…what will it take for his friends & family to intervene?

Kamala…the “least flawed” Democrat candidate

Eric McCormack…NOT part of the smart-crowd

President Trump’s personal assistant…and alcohol

Outrage Theatre: Outrage on behalf of other people Sofia Vergara took some photos…AHHHHHHHHHH!!!

Outrage on behalf of other people Dave Chappelle’s Sticks & Stones special is a MASTERPIECE His comedy took a run at reality…hilariously

Audience Questions: Memory tricks, musics influence, stage hypnosis, teeth whitening, heroin addiction, forgiveness and revenge, Overspending



If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 647 Scott Adams: #FentanylChina Doing too Little, Outrage Theatre, Biden’s Brain appeared first on Scott Adam's Blog.