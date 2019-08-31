Episode 647 Scott Adams: #FentanylChina Doing too Little, Outrage Theatre, Biden’s Brain

Content:
- China claims they’re making progress on Fentanyl shipments
- Biden…what will it take for his friends & family to intervene?
- Kamala…the “least flawed” Democrat candidate
- Eric McCormack…NOT part of the smart-crowd
- President Trump’s personal assistant…and alcohol
- Outrage Theatre: Outrage on behalf of other people
- Sofia Vergara took some photos…AHHHHHHHHHH!!!
- Dave Chappelle’s Sticks & Stones special is a MASTERPIECE
- His comedy took a run at reality…hilariously
- Audience Questions:
- Memory tricks, musics influence, stage hypnosis, teeth whitening, heroin addiction, forgiveness and revenge, Overspending
