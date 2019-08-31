He Went for a Big Gulp; “He Ended up Shooting 2 Robbers, Killing 1”

Check out this news story from Thursday's Virginian-Pilot (Jane Harper); I found it especially interesting because it's unusually rich in personal detail. A brief excerpt:
The officers looked stunned as they surveyed the scene, he said. The man immediately recognized one of them: She'd been among the officers who came to his mother's and stepfather's house for the domestic disturbance hours earlier.
"She was about the third one to come around the corner, and her eyes got so big when she saw me," he said with a laugh. "I was just like, 'Look lady, I don't even know how to explain how I got here.'"
Thanks to Glenn Reynolds (InstaPundit) for the pointer.