Episode 648 Scott Adams: Gun Crimes, #FentanylChina

Content:

President Trump’s joke-jab tweet about Iran’s rocket explosion

Banning Muslim immigration… …till we figure out what’s going on

Should we ban gun sales to white males under age 50… …till we figure out what’s going on?

Straight-Pride Parade yesterday Is “pride” the wrong word?

340,000 Chinese students currently studying in the US Send 1 home for each American Fentanyl death?

Rep. Max Rose proposing sanctions on China for Fentanyl

Joe Biden’s forgetfulness and older candidate mental concerns

The polls are clear… Any Democrat candidate can beat President Trump Does ANYONE really believe that?

@Teachable has tools for creating a class you can post online One class creator made $550,000 in ONE DAY

“Life Strategies”, skills benefiting people in the workplace An Elon Musk course, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett?



