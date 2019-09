I just learned about this company, which describes itself as "a Native American-owned media firm" and copublishes what I'm told is a popular web site for news about Indian country, Indianz.com. (The other publishers of that site are the economic development corporation of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and Ho-Chunk, Inc., which is also connected to that tribe.) I thought it was a fun and memorable bit of branding, so I wanted to mention it.