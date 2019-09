A Cleveland, Ohio, cop has been charged with attempted kidnapping, pandering obscenity, disseminating material harmful to juveniles, assault, endangering children, child enticement, interfering with custody and public indecency. Officials say Solomon Nhiwatiwa attempted to lure a 12-year-old girl waiting at a school bus stop into his car. She refused, and he left. But they say Nhiwatiwa later returned and urinated on the girl.