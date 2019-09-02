Episode 649 Scott Adams: Debra Messing, Straight Pride Parade and Some Other Things

Content:

Straight Pride Parade and AOC’s tweet mocking their sexual identity

Debra Messing’s support for blacklisting people with different opinions

My honest opinion on gun control is the ONLY honest opinion Are mass shootings really just fancy suicides? In some situations…MORE guns makes people safer? Test it

Storm reporters offering situation updates for Dorian

Disney’s Castaway Cay island employees riding out Dorian

Viewer questions Diet, vaping, virtual reality sickness, Beto’s IQ, AOC



