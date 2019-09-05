Electoral Interference in Taiwan 

In this bonus episode of the Cyberlaw Podcast, Alex Stamos of Stanford's Freeman Spogli Institute talks about the Institute's recent paper on the risk of Chinese social media interference with Taiwan's upcoming presidential election. It's a wide-ranging discussion of everything from a century of Chinese history to the reasons why WeChat lost a social media competition in Taiwan to a Japanese company. Along the way, Alex notes that efforts to identify foreign government election interference have been seriously degraded by (what else?) privacy law, mixed with fear of commercial consequences when China is the attacker. If companies make data about foreign government and "inauthentic" users public, the risk of liability under GDPR as well as Chinese retaliation is real, and the benefits go more to the nation as a whole rather than to the companies taking the risk.

During the interview, Alex references a paper co-authored by his colleague, Jennifer Pan, regarding the "50c party." You can find that paper here. He also mentions his recent op-ed in Lawfare, which you can find here.

