“Free Speech Rules,” My YouTube Video Series—Episode 6 (Corporations and the First Amendment) Now Out

Thanks to a generous grant from the Stanton Foundation, and to the video production work of Meredith Bragg and Austin Bragg at Reason.tv, I'm putting together a series of 10 short, graphical YouTube videos explaining free speech law. Our first five videos were

Our sixth, which we just released, is "Corporations and the First Amendment":

As usual for our episodes, the full script is also posted right below the video on YouTube.

We'd love it if you

Watched this. Shared this widely. Suggested people or organizations whom we might be willing to help spread it far and wide (obviously, the more detail on the potential contacts, the better). Gave us feedback on the style of the presentation, since we're always willing to change the style as we learn more.

Please post your suggestions in the comments, or e-mail me at volokh at law.ucla.edu.

Future videos in the series will likely include most of the following, plus maybe some others: