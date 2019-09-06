“Free Speech Rules,” My YouTube Video Series—Episode 6 (Corporations and the First Amendment) Now Out

Thanks to a generous grant from the Stanton Foundation, and to the video production work of Meredith Bragg and Austin Bragg at Reason.tv, I'm putting together a series of 10 short, graphical YouTube videos explaining free speech law. Our first five videos were
- "7 Things You Should Know About Free Speech in Schools,"
- "The Three Rules of Hate Speech and the First Amendment,"
- "Fake News and the First Amendment,"
- "Who Owns Your Life Story?," and
- "Is Money Speech?"
Our sixth, which we just released, is "Corporations and the First Amendment":
As usual for our episodes, the full script is also posted right below the video on YouTube.
We'd love it if you
- Watched this.
- Shared this widely.
- Suggested people or organizations whom we might be willing to help spread it far and wide (obviously, the more detail on the potential contacts, the better).
- Gave us feedback on the style of the presentation, since we're always willing to change the style as we learn more.
Please post your suggestions in the comments, or e-mail me at volokh at law.ucla.edu.
Future videos in the series will likely include most of the following, plus maybe some others:
- Free speech at college.
- Speech and privacy.
- Speech on or with government property.
- Alexander Hamilton: free press pioneer.