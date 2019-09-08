Episode 656 Scott Adams: All the Crazy People on Twitter Today, Hong Kong, Science

Content:

Twitter says I’m a “Soros puppet” working with Bill Pulte… …as Bill gives away his money to various people in need Q crowd is outraged and full of suspicion

Kamala’s: “well said, well said” in response to cruel statement

HK protesters attempting to pull the US into their fight, should we?

Accidental discovery, epigenetic clock…it made people YOUNGER IMMORTALITY…here we come!!!

“Quantum radar” has potential to render stealth aircraft detectable

Bill Gates concept of seeding the atmosphere to combat climate change Hurricane prevention is another potential benefit

My weird medical symptoms and their surprising common source Loss of hearing, loss of smell, allergy issues…but only 1 nostril

Andrew Yang: Victim of media conspiracy to delete him?

CNN’s love letter to Kamala Harris

#ChinaDecoupling as a national security interest Lack of honor makes China an unreliable trade partner



