Content:

“ Science believers ” believe in BOTH… …nuclear energy SCIENCE and climate SCIENCE

” believe in BOTH… SAFE Gen 3 & Gen 4 nuclear energy systems China and Russia developing SAFE nuclear systems If America does NOT pursue SAFE nuclear energy… …not good

Gen 3 & Gen 4 nuclear energy systems Cory Booker and Andrew Yang are both pro-nuclear energy… What they understand that other Dems do not Coincidence that the two highest IQ Dems support it?



If you would like my channel to have a wider audience and higher production quality, please donate via my startup (Whenhub.com) at this link:

I use donations to pay for the daily conversions of the original Periscope videos into Youtube and podcast form, and to improve my production quality and search results over time.

The post Episode 658 Scott Adams: Oops, I’m Late. Coffee Time! appeared first on Scott Adam's Blog.