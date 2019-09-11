28% of Democrats, 15% of Republicans, 10% of Unaffiliateds Would Support Bans on Pro-Gun-Rights Organizations

A Rasmussen Reports survey from Sept. 5 & 8 yielded these results, in response to the question,

Should Americans be prohibited by law from belonging to pro-gun rights organizations like the NRA?

"Among all likely voters, 23% favor declaring the NRA a terrorist organization in their home community, while 18% think it should be against the law to belong to pro-gun rights groups like the NRA." On the other hand, 50% of voters have "a favorable impression of the NRA; 44% do not," virtually the same numbers as in March 2018.