Brickbat: Community Outreach

Two Asbury Park, N.J., police officers are facing charges of conspiracy, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, criminal mischief, and unlawful possession of a weapon for vandalizing vehicles of a man who filed a complaint against them. Prosecutors say Stephen Martinsen and Thomas Dowling put on disguises, slashed the tires, and broke windows of vehicles owned by Ernest Mignoli in two separate incidents. They say Dowling hurt his hand putting it through the window of one vehicle. Prosecutors have declined to state what the nature of Mignoli's original complaint was.