Netflix Moves All Comedy Specials To Horror Category

LOS GATOS, CA—Instead of laughter, many of the new comedy specials on Netflix have been met with anger and condemnation from progressives. In a canny marketing move, Netflix has now moved those stand-up comedy specials into the horror category. “We were watching the reaction to the humor of people like Dave Chappelle and Bill Burr, and it just made sense,” explained Netflix founder and CEO Bob Netflix. “This now allows the left to enjoy the regressive humor... but in a different way.”

