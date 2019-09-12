Brickbat: Laboring Under a Heavy Burden

If the British Labour Party returns to power, it plans to seize some £300 billion (about $370 billion) of shares in some of the nation's largest companies and turn them over to workers, according to the Financial Times. The party's plans for "inclusive ownership funds" would force every company with more than 250 employees to transfer 10 percent of its shares to workers over 10 years. Those workers would get up to £500 (about $615) each year in dividends from those shares. Any income above that would be kept by the government.