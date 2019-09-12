CHICAGO, IL—Kool-Aid has announced a new line of fruit punch flavors that are pre-watered-down for church functions.
The post Kool-Aid Introduces New Pre-Watered-Down Fruit Punch For Church Functions appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
