WASHINGTON, D.C.—After learning that many kids have trouble affording good schools, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unveiled her plans for a new, taxpayer-funded Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez School For Children Who Can't Read Good And Wanna Learn To Do Other Stuff Good Too.

