The mischief and the statute 2

In a post earlier today, I mentioned a new paper on statutory interpretation called The Mischief Rule. Now, in a series of posts, I'll blog parts of the introduction with framing comments. You might be interested in this if you're a lawyer or law student who cares about statutory interpretation (i.e., if you're a lawyer or law student!), if you're a linguist interested in legal examples of pragmatics or tacit domain quantifiers, or if you're following the Supreme Court's docket and especially the Title VII case. If you want the footnotes, go to the article.

So here goes. The introduction starts with an old case, Nashville & K. R. Co. v. Davis, 78 S.W. 1050 (Tenn. 1902). We can call it the stop-the-train case. It's especially hard for a textualist who rejects the mischief rule (e.g., Justice Scalia), but not for a textualist who embraces the mischief rule: