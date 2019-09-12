The mischief and the statute

The Supreme Court has had a number of major statutory interpretation cases in recent years. These include Yates (is a fish a "tangible object"?) and Bond (was a contaminated doorknob a use of "chemical weapons"?). This term, the big statutory interpretation case is Bostock, consolidated with Zarda. (The filings are collected at the SCOTUSBlog case page.)

I have just posted a new draft paper that discusses Yates, Bond, Zarda and other cases. It is called The Mischief Rule, and (in my view) it poses challenging questions for statutory interpretation, especially about the role of context in understanding the text. Here is the abstract: