An Interview with ’The Trayvon Hoax’Director Joel Gilbert

Hollywood film director Joel Gilbert will hold a press conference and film screening today, September 16, at 1 PM at the National Press Club in Washington, DC for his new film and book, The Trayvon Hoax: Unmasking the Witness Fraud that Divided America. The public is invited to the event. Last week I spoke with Gilbert to get a deeper insight into what I believe is the most substantial work of investigative reporting by an individual journalist in recent memory.

Cashill: What effect did the Zimmerman trial have on America?

Gilbert: The Zimmerman trial literally divided America. Prior to the trial in 2013, both blacks and whites rated race relations as positive. These numbers have been negative ever since. The trial spawned Black Lives Matter and subsequently the Ferguson Effect, a crime disaster for black neighborhoods with homicides up 33 percent nationwide. Also, the modern era of fake news and race hoaxes took wing with this case.

Cashill: What is The Trayvon Hoax?

Gilbert: The Trayvon Hoax is two things. It’s the story of how a real phone witness to Trayvon Martin’s final minutes was switched for a fake witness. The Trayvon Hoax is also the name I give to the hoax the media play on black Americans every day: that blacks should vote Democrat to protect themselves from a racist America where whites want to harm them because of their skin color.

Cashill: Why didn’t the media figure out that Rachel Jeantel was a fraudulent witness?

Gilbert: In 2012, the media wanted to turn out black voters for Obama’s reelection. They all went with the race-fueled narrative that a white racist shot a smallish black child who was just trying to get home with Skittles and iced tea. Accordingly, the media made no effort to investigate Rachel Jeantel’s credibility, even though she admitted on the witness stand lying about her name, her age, and hospitalization.

Cashill: What’s the story of Trayvon’s real girlfriend, Diamond Eugene?

Gilbert: Brittany Diamond Eugene was on the phone with Trayvon in his final minutes. She was only 16 at the time and tried very hard to just disappear. However, she faced enormous pressure to come forward from Trayvon’s friends, parents, and their family Attorney Benjamin Crump. Crump even admitted to Court TV, “We pushed her making a statement.” When Diamond finally acquiesced to a recorded phone interview, she mostly replied to Crump in the affirmative and repeated back his “Skittles and Iced Tea” narrative she’d heard on TV. Then Diamond disappeared again, and 18-year-old Rachel Jeantel was substituted for Diamond. When I met Diamond, she impressed me as a good person who made some terrible decisions, at only 16, under incredible pressure.

