Brickbat: The Last Stop

In Greensboro, N.C., Brittany Copeland and Arnold Johnson say a school bus driver forced their 6-year-old daughter Laylah to get off the bus at the wrong stop even though the girl told the driver she didn't see her home or parents. The girl spotted a security guard who'd just gotten off work and told the guard what had happened. The guard drove her back to her elementary school. In a statement, Guilford County Schools apologized for the situation and said the driver had been removed from the bus pending an investigation.